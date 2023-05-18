Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The early October altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole that made headlines throughout the Golden State Warriors’ season has been resurfacing after the team lost in the NBA Play0ffs — and it was parodied by Inside the NBA’s Gone Fishin’ social media team on Thursday.

The image itself depicts Green punching Poole off of a boat, with Steve Kerr yelling in the background, and Steph Curry and Klay Thompson looking to be fishing in the image.

Kerr spoke about the incident after the Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinal.

“There was some trust lost,” the longtime Golden State bench boss said. “We have to get back to what made us successful, which is a trusting environment.”

Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in the face during an early October practice, a move that led to only a fine, rather than a suspension, for the star.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The season seemed to be overshadowed by the negative encounter, which has been harped on since the defending champions lost their first Western Conference series since 2014. Poole certainly didn’t act like things were mended between he and his teammate after the season ended.

“I don’t have no answer for you,” Poole said earlier this week. “It’s just been business. It’s been basketball.”

Green started 72 games for the Warriors in 2022-23, averaging 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. Poole played every game for his team in the regular season and playoffs, averaging over 20 points per game in the regular season.

While Draymond is almost certain to be back in Golden State next season, Poole underperformed massively in the second round in 2023, headlined by a dismal 3-for-10 shooting performance and just seven points in Game 6.

It wouldn’t be surprising if one of these two players are not on the opening night roster for the Golden State Warriors in 2023-24.