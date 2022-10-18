Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is hopeful that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole can start anew after the punching incident that rocked the whole basketball world.

Thompson admitted that it was an “unfortunate” turn of events, but after the Warriors players talked to both guys, he is optimistic that they can move on from it–slowly, but surely. He also pointed out that he sees their “Ring Night” on Tuesday–where they will face the Los Angeles Lakers–as a chance to start the healing.

“Violence is never the solution to anything, especially between teammates. But we are moving past it. We talked to both players as a group about needing to understand what needed to be done to mend that relationship. We know that winning cures all, and that ‘Ring Night’ will help soothe the pain from a tough couple of weeks,” Thompson said in an interview with NBA.com.

“I love both of those guys. Draymond is my brother. We’ve been through everything together. JP is like my little brother. I want what is best for them.”

It does look like the Warriors are ready to leave the issue in the offseason as they start their title defense in the 2023 campaign. Of course it might be hard for Jordan Poole to fully forget about what Draymond Green did, but it is clear the youngster has his focus on the more important things.

As Klay Thompson said it, winning cures all. Hopefully in time, as the season progresses and if the Warriors can keep winning, Green, Poole and the rest of the Dubs can fully leave the incident behind them for good.