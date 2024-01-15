Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green was honest about the narrative that his return to the team will "save" them.

Warriors forward Draymond Green is set to return to the lineup after his multi-game suspension for striking Jusef Nurkić in the team's early December nationally televised matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Since Green's absence, the Warriors have been up and down in their productivity, battling injuries to key players and roster management issues that have annoyed players, coaches, and fans alike.

Green's return to the Dubs is seen as an important move to salvage the early part of the season and start to lock into steadying the ship for a playoffs push. However, Green is rational about the narrative that he's the savior of the Warriors.

“Nothing ever just flips,” Green said in a quote obtained by ESPN's Kendra Andrews. “I don't look at myself as some savior, like this is going to save our defense or anything like that. I think I can help with communication.And like with everything else, it's contagious.”

Although Green doesn't view himself as the savior of the Warriors, his leadership and defensive knowledge can prove to be beneficial to his squad. His teammates certainly think so, per comments obtained by ESPN.

Warriors star Steph Curry said, “The lack of communication leads to lack of trust. You have to give up something in the league, whether it's one of the weaker shooters, whether you're blitzing the guy that has the hot hand or their go-to, helping on drives. But if you don't trust each other, there isn't just going to be one breakdown, but the second one and the third one.”

Klay Thompson added, “We're not the Warriors without him.”

The Warriors, although they fought valiantly, lost to the Bucks 129-118 on Saturday. The ending stretch was marred by the Warriors' defense, who allowed the Bucks to score 46 points in just the final quarter. Per comments by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Green operated as almost a defensive coordinator on the sidelines. But, he's eager to see him back on the court

“He was talking to [his teammates] about how to guard certain guys, which direction to send them…Draymond is a huge help, but I'm more looking forward to getting him back on the floor.”

Green returns to the Warriors in the team's MLK Matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.