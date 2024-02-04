Draymond Green sounded off on his frustrations with the officiating in the Warriors' overtime loss to the Hawks.

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Atlanta Hawks despite a 60-point performance from Stephen Curry. It was a wild game that went into overtime and, in the opinion of Draymond Green, was officiated quite differently than most games.

Green, who notched eight assists, seven points and six rebounds in the Warriors' loss, accidentally got clipped in the head by Clint Capela's elbow and no foul was called. It knocked him to the floor as a Hawks fast break ensued. He got into a spirited discussion about it with referee Sean Corbin and addressed the play after the game.

“It was a crazy one tonight. I had a referee tell me all contact to the head ain’t a foul.” Draymond Green after the Warriors’ loss to the Hawks 😳 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/b6x1rvzMQe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 4, 2024

“It was a crazy one tonight. I had a referee tell me all contact to the head ain’t a foul,” Draymond Green said before leaving the podium. “That was an interesting one tonight.”

The Warriors are now 21-25 on the season after losing to the Hawks. Trae Young led the way for Atlanta with 35 points and six assists while Jalen Johnson tallied 21 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Lester Quinones stepped up big-time for the Warriors with a career-high 17 points in 23 minutes.

It might have been nothing more than a missed call but this is another out-of-the-ordinary occurrence for the Warriors, who have had the whirlwind season to end all whirlwind seasons. Letting Curry's sensational performance go to waste was a massive bummer and doesn’t help them make up any ground in a competitive playoff race in the Western Conference. They’re going to have to make some major moves at the trade deadline in order to make this season meaningful.