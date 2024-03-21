Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors were involved in a scuffle with the Memphis Grizzlies during Wednesday's 137-116 victory. Green accidentally bumped and knocked over Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins after the teams started pushing and shoving each other. The situation was far from ideal, especially for Green who has already missed time this year for similar incidents.
Green addressed the incident after the game, via Kendra Andrews of ESPN.
“I got grabbed and snatched my arm away and got a tech,” Green said. “It kind of woke our team up. We got going from there and never looked back, so shout out to them. Maybe they were trying to get me thrown out, but it worked against them.”
The Warriors did appear to play a more motivated brand of basketball after the situation. Golden State ultimately ran away with the game, earning a much-needed victory as they remain in 10th place in the Western Conference.
“We have a history with (the Grizzlies). It’s always very competitive,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, via Andrews as well. “When we play them there’s usually some kind of dust up. I hated to see what happened because it looked like (Jenkins) was really hurt … he said he was fine. No harm done, but it was a scary moment.”
Prior to what unfolded, Green and Grizzlies player Santi Aldama exchanged words. Aldama gave his take on the interaction following Memphis' loss, via Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal.
“Yeah, it’s a physical game, we play physical but it’s really not that deep,” Aldama said. “You know, we both wanted to win. It seems to be like that with them, we have a little rivalry going on and you know it’s healthy. So that’s it.”
The Grizzlies always play hard. When they were one of the better teams in the league, they kept the same energy. Although Memphis is just 23-47, they are still going to challenge opponents.
Draymond Green's impact on Warriors
The Warriors obviously do not want to see Green getting involved in scuffles such as this given his history on the court. Golden State cannot afford to lose him to another suspension.
With that being said, Green's passion and drive tend to inspire the Warriors. He has been one of their primary leaders throughout their dynasty. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant (when Durant was on the Warriors) have often led the charge from an offensive standpoint.
The Warriors probably would not have enjoyed as much success as they have throughout the years without Green, however.
Golden State has endured an up-and-down 2023-24 season. Draymond Green will once again play a pivotal role in helping the Warriors bounce back and make a playoff run.