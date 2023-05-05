The Golden State Warriors have been busy being the best NBA team of this era, with four championships in eight years. Naturally, that means less time for other things like reading the Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day.

Draymond Green was caught off guard by some big vocabulary used by Isiah Thomas in a postgame interview following the Dubs’ 127-100 win over the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night. The fire-starter did not try to dance around it, though.

“All of you have still found a way to be thirsty and hungry to win. How have you managed to do that and stay insatiable about winning?” Hall of Famer and NBA TV analyst Thomas asked Green, via ClutchPoints (originally Diamond Dog). “Isiah, that’s a big word and I’m not sure I know what that word means,” Green shot back before sending Thomas and company into uproarious laughter.



The former Defensive Player of the Year’s honesty is not always appreciated, but he was in full entertainer mode in this instance. The question is worth pondering, though. The Warriors have weathered hardship, tension, injuries and a departing superstar in Kevin Durant. And that just addresses their own internal adversity. There have also been plenty of formidable opponents standing in their way.

Yet, Golden State has overcome it all. Those aforementioned obstacles have dissolved other dynasties, but the drive of this group has allowed them to avoid implosion. The end of this dynasty was probable just a few years ago with Klay Thompson suffering season-ending injuries in consecutive seasons while Steph Curry also battled lingering ailments. It is the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs and the Warriors are still defending their championship from last year.

Green does not need to know what it means because he and his team have fully embodied an “insatiable” appetite for winning, which still looks alive and well. The rest of the league is anxiously waiting for this team to become bloated by all of their success.