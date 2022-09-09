To be perfectly honest, this is the first time I’ve heard of the BeReal app. I guess this is a clear indication of how old I am and of how out-of-the-loop I have become. Well, at least I can take comfort in the fact that even Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green doesn’t seem to be too familiar with the latest social media app that is taking the nation by storm.

Green recently gave BeReal a shot — literally — as he snapped a photo using the app. It did not exactly turn out as expected:

What makes this clip so funny is how Draymond Green has a perfectly straight face when he took the photo. Either he wasn’t happy taking the photo or he just had no idea how the app worked. Whatever the case may be, the results were epic.

For those that require a bit of context (like myself), BeReal is an app that allows its users to post just one photo per day. The app notifies everyone at a random time of the day to take a snapshot of what they’re doing at that exact moment, with the objective of discovering “who your friends really are in their daily life.”

Well, it looks like the great Green didn’t get the memo. It’s usually the other way around in that the person taking the photo is the one in the smaller frame. Dray seems to have mixed things up a bit and it would probably be safe to say that he needs a little more BeReal training.