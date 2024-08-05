While Team USA is winning big at the Olympics, Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green is laying down the law on high school players. This weekend, Green criticized top-ranked high school prospects for shooting an excessive amount of three-pointers and complaining about foul calls.

“Y'all chasing the game, like all young dudes do. Come down – ‘I need to get a three' – and ain't nobody Steph Curry,” he said on a Swish Cultures instagram post this weekend. “But you took three fouls in a row… Y'all crying about every call. What have y'all done to get calls?”

Green, who has recently been critical of Team USA's decision to bench Jayson Tatum, continued his rant for multiple minutes, lambasting the top-ranked players for complaining about the officiating.

“I just want to know which one of y'all done something? Quite frankly, I don't think any of y'all have done anything,” Green said. “It's a lot of n****s good in high school… All the n****s ranked before me, where are they? It means you're good right now. Which means you're more likely to stop working right now. That's all it means…Think the game, stop crying! And all the guys crying are the ones that ain't done nothing.”

Draymond Green's history of NBA fines

Draymond Green is no stranger to hearing the whistle during his NBA career. Green ranks second in NBA history in career ejections with 21 — only eight ejections behind notorious trouble-maker Rasheed Wallace with 29.

In 2024 alone, Green ranked 13th in the NBA with 10 technical fouls–which is modest considering his troubled history with the officials throughout his recent career.

From 2019 to 2023, the Golden State Warriors star received 92 technical fouls (roughly 19 per season) which put him top five in that category every single year. Green warned the top prospects that complaining about officiating is risky business financially as he has been penalized millions for his behavior on the court.

“I get a lot of techs. So, I'm actually f***ed up on that part,” Green said. “But it's also cost me $2.5 million. Which is more money than anybody here is planning to make that ain't a rich kid. It's probably 50 times the amount of money my mom made in her life. It will cost you.”