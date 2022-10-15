It looks like Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have patched it up after their highly controversial scuffle during a Golden State Warriors practice.

Ahead of the Warriors’ preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets, Green was seen dapping up Poole. Even better, they seemingly did a pregame handshake, as if nothing is going on between them now.

Draymond Green 🤝 Jordan Poolepic.twitter.com/g25ZlxhZuN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 15, 2022

As everyone probably knows by now, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were on the spotlight of the NBA world recently after their fight during a Warriors practice. Green instigated the altercation, punching Poole to the face after the guard responded with a push from bumping him.

Green has since apologized for the incident and even took some time away from the team to let people heal and for things to clam down. He was also fined by the Warriors for his poor conduct.

The Warriors opted not to suspend Green, though, with a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noting that the Dubs also considered into the decision that the season opener is also their ring night. While what Green did was definitely wrong and Golden State would have suspended him if the incident happened at a different point, they didn’t want him to miss the important moment for the team.

Poole was said to have approved the decision, as well. There were recent rumors that the young guard has yet to forgive Green for punching him. By the looks of it, however, they are doing their best to move on from the issue and focus on the task at hand: to defend their title.

Green started for the Warriors against the Nuggets while Poole came off the bench. It will be interesting to see the two play in the starting unit together, for sure. Hopefully that happens soon when the 2022-23 campaign kicks off.