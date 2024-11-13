Tuesday was an emotional match between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks, more specifically for Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. The latter was honored throughout the day and before the game by teammates, coaches, fans, and the organization. While Green watched the video beforehand to avoid being overcome with emotion, there was one part of the video he didn't particularly care for.



“I don’t give a damn about them tipping no hats,” Green said postgame, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.



In Thompson's return, Golden State won the game, 120-117. Despite the loss, Thompson himself had a memorable return to The Bay. He posted 22 points, four rebounds, and three assists while knocking down six three-point shots. The former Warriors' guard had fun and relished returning to his former home. Thompson even performed Stephen Curry's Shimmy, which garnered much traction on social media.



For the current Warriors forward, the game came with a flurry of storylines. Throughout the summer, Green called Thompson's departure as the stain of his career. Regardless of the move, it appeared best for both sides. The Warriors are 9-2 and Thompson is contributing on an NBA Finals-contending team with the Mavericks. Despite Green's comments, they were met with some opposition by Green himself.

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson's friendship turned into competition in the Mavericks vs Warriors matchup

Green sent a warning to Thompson and the rest of his teammates ahead of their game. While the warning itself presented shades of fierce competitiveness, it gained some unnecessary traction. The Warriors champion is known for playing with an edge, whether that's good or bad. However, friends turn into enemies on the basketball court and that was Green's perception. Considering that Thompson didn't want to answer questions about why he truly left Golden State, he played with a chip on his shoulder.

The Chase Center erupted as Thompson was introduced. The former Splash Brother had fans tip their hats to him. As a four-time champion, All-NBA defender, and lethal three-point shooter, Thompson was the ideal complement to those dominant Warriors teams. Fast forward to 2024, it's an odd change of scenery for both the franchise and Thompson.

The next time Thompson could visit Golden State is in February. While the outpour of love may not be as eminent as it was, it'll still echo throughout the Chase Center. As Green said Thompson is always his friend and brother, that bond will likely be abandoned the next time these two square off against each other on the court.