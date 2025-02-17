The end of Draymond Green's playing career is near. He's 34 years of age, and he's not the player he once was, as productive of a player as he remains when healthy for the Golden State Warriors. Thus, Green is already preparing for life once he hangs it up — with the Warriors veteran revealing that he already has a huge coaching opportunity lined up for him once he retires.

Speaking on the All-Star Game broadcast on TNT, Green admitted that the Warriors brass had already offered him the head coaching gig when he's done playing, saying it as a pushback against Candace Parker's insinuations that he might not find coaching as enjoyable as he does playing.

“I've already been offered the Golden State Warriors head coaching job when I'm done, you think Imma suck?” Green said, via Bleacher Report.

Expand Tweet

From what we know of Green throughout his playing career, he may not have the temperament to make a head coaching gig last for the long-term. But the Warriors forward believes that he can excel in the role even though he doesn't necessarily see himself in such a job in the near future.

“I think I could be a good coach. I don't wanna be,” Green added.

The Warriors veteran certainly has the basketball IQ to flourish in the Xs and Os part of the job. If there's anyone who would know how to coach a top-tier defensive team, it's Green. But will Green have the patience to deal with players' shortcomings? Or will he blow a fuse when things don't go the way he envisions they would?

The safe bet regarding which path Green would take once his playing career is over is that he moves to the media side of things. The Warriors forward already has a podcast, and he's appeared plenty of times on TNT. Staying away from coaching might also be what's best for his long-term health, considering that his blood pressure will surely be put to the test if he becomes the head decision maker on the Warriors' bench.

Draymond Green and the Warriors' one last hurrah

The Warriors dynasty as we knew it is over. Right now, they are pushing for one last championship following the addition of Jimmy Butler, with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green looking to ride off into the sunset with their fifth ring.

But it is definitely a sobering reminder of their basketball mortality that Green is already talking about his future career prospects when he's done playing.