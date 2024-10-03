As the Golden State Warriors season gets closer day by day, forward Draymond Green has championship goals and spoke to owner Joe Lacob about his pride in the Warriors.



“When you’ve built this s— up from the laughingstock of the NBA,”… “it feels a little different,” Green said via Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. I said to Joe Lacob two years ago, like, ‘You should understand I think about this organization like it’s mine.’ No disrespect to them that own this but, like, I take a great deal of pride in what we built here. This is home for me. This is like Michigan State for me. Most people don’t have an NBA home. I care what this organization looks like in 10 years. That’s going to matter to me.”

Green is the heart and soul of the Warriors from an emotional standpoint. Although there's been more outbursts and reckless behavior, the dynasty wouldn't be what it is without Green. His physicality, defensive acumen, and willingness to do the dirty work highlight the grit of those Warriors teams.

How did Warriors Draymond Green express his passion to Joe Lacob?

The former Michigan State Spartan has won four NBA Championships and has been with the Warriors every year of his career. When he was in East Lansing, he helped propel the Spartans back to prominence. Under head coach Tom Izzo, Green helped Michigan State get back to the Sweet Sixteen, where they unfortunately lost to the No. 4 seed, Louisville.

Still, Green helped shape the culture of Michigan State once again. His mentality, combined with Izzo's coaching style helped launch Green into a legitimate role with the Warriors. Following the injury of David Lee, he had his opportunity and never looked back.

The combination of watching two programs rebuild from the ground up makes him extremely passionate. As the Warriors transitioned from one of the worst teams in the NBA to a dynasty, Green will always have the Warriors in his blood.

“Whether we win another championship or not, if (the Warriors) win the championship seven years from now, 10 years from now, that’s our championship. Period,” Green said.

With Klay Thompson leaving in free agency, the dynasty continues to thin. Regardless, Green still believes that his team will always have a shot at an NBA Championship. Their season opens up against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday in the first taste of preseason action. The Warriors might shock the world again, even with a stacked Western Conference.