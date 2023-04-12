Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

A Twitter beef has escalated the Washington Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma and the Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie, and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has made it clear whose side he’s picking.

Earlier in the day, Green had this reaction when Kuzma came at Dinwiddie about the thing people always want to bring up for the ultimate scoreboard stat, championship rings.

Of course, Draymond Green didn’t stop there with the reaction. As Kuzma continued to go at Dinwiddie, even calling the Nets forward “Dins**ttie” at one point, Green would have another tweet lying in wait, bringing up the background where he and the Wizards forward is from.

Talking trash has been part of the culture for as long as anyone can remember. In other words, the state of Michigan isn’t original when it comes to that topic, and there are many people from many places that would say they’re built differently.

With that being said, one can’t blame Green for representing someone who is from the same area he is, and if that person can go back and forth with the Warriors’ tone-setter, that’s going to earn more points and respect from him.

As for the Twitter beef, it’s questionable if Kuzma or Dinwiddie would be willing to say the same things they are on their cellphones or computers in each other’s faces, but it’s safe to say the disdain they have sounds real. As for the scorecard, it appears Kuzma has won this fight, and if Green is judging, it’s over via knockout.