The Warriors must create more turnovers and find more fast-break opportunities.

There's no single, overarching explanation behind the Golden State Warriors' struggles through the first half of 2023-24.

Draymond Green's multiple suspensions and an ongoing rash of injuries to key contributors like Chris Paul, Moses Moody and Gary Payton II certainly haven't made things easier. Steve Kerr was unable to settle on a full-time starting lineup or consistent playing rotation even before his roster was ravaged by simultaneous absences.

Andrew Wiggins has been a shell of the two-way force who helped lead Golden State to a championship barely a year and-a-half ago, and Klay Thompson looks every bit the thirtysomething veteran whose prime was marred by devastating, back-to-back lower-body injuries. Stephen Curry, the twilight of his legendary career dawning at 35, just hasn't been himself since a typically scintillating start to the season.

Warriors sorely missing defense-offense feedback loops

But if there's one aspect of the Warriors' identity lacking most compared to other iterations of this team during a near decade-long dynasty, it's their tandem inability to force turnovers and generate easy baskets in the open floor. Entering Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State ranks 26th in opponents' turnover rate and dead last in percentage of points scored via fast breaks this season, per NBA.com/stats, a feedback loop seachange that partially explains its labors on both sides of the ball.

Don't tell Steve Kerr his team's lack of disruptive defense and barely-there transition attack is just a reflection of the Warriors' personnel, though. Before Wednesday's game, he told ClutchPoints Golden State is still striving to find that defense-offense dynamism at the season's midway point.

“We have not turned people over, we have not generated easy baskets. It's been a big problem,” Kerr said. “We haven't been efficient when we are in transition, which was a problem last year. So yeah, these are all things we'd like to do better and we're constantly trying to improve in a lot of the areas we've struggled.”

The ongoing absences of Payton and Moody, in particular, will make it increasingly difficult for the Dubs to get back to the active, uptempo style that's been a hallmark of the Kerr era. Payton and Moody have been easily their two most disruptive wing defenders this season, and the former's overall playing ethos drives transition play as much as any off-ball reserve in the league.

Do the full-strength Warriors have the goods to make marked, season-changing strides when it comes to forcing turnovers and finding fast-breaking opportunities? Maybe. But they've been absent perfect health and game-by-game continuity pretty much all season, with Curry, Green, Thompson and Paul hardly getting any younger. Wiggins has looked their advanced age since 2023-24 tipped off, too.

All signs point to Golden State staying far out of the championship picture as the season's stretch run fast approaches. If they're somehow able to turn that seemingly overwhelming tide, though, rest assured that a return to the Warriors' past identity will be the biggest reason why.