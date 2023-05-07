Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

According to Draymond Green, LeBron James left Stephen Curry confused and looking for answers in Game 3 of the Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers playoff series. But hey, who wouldn’t be?

For those who missed it, James definitely had quite the bizarre outing on Saturday. LeBron didn’t score in the first quarter since he didn’t attempt any shot at all, settling to just rebounding and making plays for his teammates. Then in the second quarter, the Lakers forward suddenly exploded for 10 points and added four rebounds and four assists to his tally.

Speaking in his podcast, Green shared how Curry was just bewildered by LeBron’s performance. He quoted the Warriors sharpshooter saying how he can’t “figure out” LeBron, via Bleacher Report.

“Steph said to me, ‘Yo, I’m trying to figure ‘Bron out,'” Green explained. “After not taking a shot through most of the first half, he ended up getting it going with 21 [points], eight [rebounds] and eight [assists]. You know it was big, really big. [He] hit some big shots, some time shots. One of the threes he hit on the wing in the first half was a very timely bucket. And, you know, it slowed our run down.”

What LeBron James did certainly worked, though, as the Lakers ended up thrashing the Warriors 127-97. While it’s Anthony Davis who led the way with his incredible showing on both ends of the floor, James was a big reason they erased the Warriors’ first-quarter deficit and went on to dominate.

Unfortunately for Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, it only means they have yet to solve the LeBron mystery they just encountered. Perhaps they’ll have another chance in Game 4, but considering it’s James we’re talking about, it will surely be difficult.