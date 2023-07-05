Draymond Green has been in the game for quite some time now. As a matter of fact, at age 33, the $100 million, four-year deal he recently signed with the Golden State Warriors is likely to be the last big-money deal of his career. With his tenure comes the opportunity to play with some of the best players this game has ever seen. He's also had the chance to be teammates with some other players that are not exactly on a Hall of Fame path. One player, in particular, stands out for Green as one of the most remarkable teammates he's ever had — and it's not Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson. It's not Kevin Durant either.

On a recent appearance on Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the former Defensive Player of the Year talked up the greatest of Kevon Looney. The 27-year-old is by no means an all-time great, but he's definitely one of the best teammates Green has ever had:

“I think the best compliment I can give him is he is the most professional person, player, you name it, I have ever worked with,” Green said. “Never late. Never give anyone anything to get mad about, upset, complain about. Doesn't complain about anything. Does his job plus some.”

"He is the most professional person, player, you name it, I have ever worked with. Never late… doesn't complain about anything. Does his job and then some." Draymond Green on Kevon Looney (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/ZHYN6bXgCz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 5, 2023

Green then talked up how Looney was able to recover from the injuries he battled early on in his career, which is again, a testament to his professionalism. Draymond had nothing but good things to say about his Warriors teammate:

“To get a 22-year-old to dive into a routine that's not basketball just to get on the floor, and then be dedicated to where no one has to say a word to them — a single word,” Green said.

Needless to say, Draymond Green is a huge fan of Kevon Looney and his work ethic. After hearing Dray's comments, you understand why this is the case.