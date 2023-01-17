Steph Curry and Draymond Green have plenty on their plate already, striving to guide the Golden State Warriors through up-and-down regular season en route to a second consecutive championship. Neither thirtysomething veteran is all that close to calling his playing days quits, either. Curry has played some of the best basketball of his legendary career this season, while Green has re-cemented himself as an indispensable part of the Warriors’ two-way success.

But there will inevitably come a time when both Golden State legends hang it up, ceding the way for Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and other young players to follow in their historic footsteps. What will Curry and Green do then? The latter has an idea after watching his longtime teammate lead the Warriors’ White House visit on Tuesday alongside President Joe Biden, the first time they’ve celebrated a title with government officials since 2016.

“I think Steph could one day run for President of the United States,” Green told reporters on the White House Lawn, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “What better person? He’s smart, put together. He doesn’t really make mistakes.”

The perennial Defensive Player of the Candidate knows exactly what position he’d fill in Curry’s hypothetical cabinet, too: Secretary of Defense.

Draymond Green: “I think Steph could someday run for president of the United States. Smart, put together, doesn’t really make mistakes. Why not?” Asked later about himself, Draymond: “Secretary of Defense” pic.twitter.com/tkGfFUEbxJ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 17, 2023

How about some other potential cabinet nominations from President Curry? Steve Kerr’s lifetime of real-world experience abroad would make him a qualified Secretary of State. Klay Thompson’s love of travel would take him all over the world as Ambassador to the United Nations. Kevon Looney is a natural fit for Secretary of the Interior. Who better to be Curry’s Chief of Staff than Warriors mentor and culture setter Andre Iguodala?

Golden State has at least a few years to worry about lives in government service, though, not to mention more pressing matters at hand over the season’s remainder. Curry told Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris that he hopes to see commemorative jerseys given to them on Tuesday hanging from the Oval Office walls when the Warriors visit the White House next year, indirectly predicting yet another title come June.