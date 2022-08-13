There’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors dynasty stems from the God-given talent of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green — among other things, of course. It’s also undeniably true, however, that the chemistry they have has also played an equally important role in the success this team has achieved through the years.

Draymond Green is the perfect epitome of a no-nonsense type of guy. He’s never afraid to speak his mind regardless of the situation and regardless of who he may be on the receiving end of his tirade. Dray’s superstar teammates are no exception.

In a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the former Defensive Player of the Year spilled the beans on how his arguments with Step and Klay usually play out. According to Green, it’s usually a one-way street whenever he has something to say to his co-stars (h/t Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports):

“Honestly, we haven’t had a ton of arguments because it’s just not kind of how the personalities match up,” Green said. “I usually do most of the yelling and most of the time they’ll usually ignore me to the point where if I’m yelling and then one of them yell back, I’m not gonna get into a screaming match with one of them. So at the point when I say something and they disagree and say something back, then they said something back and that’s just is what it is.”

Green then admitted that it’s usually him who takes the high road. Curry and Thompson don’t always clap back, so when they do, Dray knows that he has to take a step back in order to avoid an escalation:

“That’s just not how we roll,” Green said. “So I usually do the majority of the talking most the time. It either leads to us having a conversation and discussing what I think and what they think and how we can figure it out. If it’s in a heated battle, a heat-of-the-moment situation and I’m like ‘Klay stop shooting the ball’ and he cuss and yell back, then we just keep it pushing and I run on and he run on. Or if I say something to Steph and he gets mad and snaps back every two blue moons then he says something back and I just run off and go about my day.”

That’s actually not surprising at all. What I have to say, though, is that this wasn’t exactly the case when Green had that infamous on-court dust-up with ex-teammate Kevin Durant.