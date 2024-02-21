The Warriors' foundations began with Mark Jackson.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have picked up the pace a bit in recent weeks as the season enters its All-Star break, with the festivities taking place this past weekend in Indianapolis. Green seems to have gotten his act together following multiple 2023-24 suspensions, and the Warriors have worked their way back into postseason position as a result in the crowded Western conference.

Although their dynastic years may be most closely associated with head coach Steve Kerr, Warriors fans won't soon forget the impact of previous head coach Mark Jackson on the team's success, the coach who led the team to the playoffs for the first time in the Stephen Curry era.

Now, Green himself is speaking out on the immense impact that Jackson had on the team's development.

“Where I do give Mark [Jackson] credit, is the confidence he instilled in us… I can remember vividly conversations with him like, ‘[Steph], you’re the baddest dude on the planet!!” said Green, per The Draymond Green Show (via Volume Sports, courtesy of ClutchPoints on X, the social media platform fomrely referred to as Twitter.

Of course, it's not necessarily a great look for Jackson that the second Steve Kerr took over, the Warriors transformed from a first-round exit into a 67-win NBA championship team, with essentially the exact same roster. Still, there is something to be said about a coach who allows a team to mature and develop, even if they aren't the right person to ultimately get them to the promised land.