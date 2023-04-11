A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Draymond Green and his future with the Golden State Warriors beyond this season. There’s no denying that Green has been integral to the Dubs’ four championships in the last eight years and that he remains to be one of the most important players on the squad. However, perhaps now more than ever, the prospect of Green leaving Golden State as a free agent has emerged as a real possibility.

Draymond currently has one more year in his contract after this season. He has a player option in the final year of his deal, which means that if he wanted to, he could actually walk away from the squad this summer as a free agent. Green has now addressed all these rumors, and for his part, it is clear where his loyalty lies at the moment:

“I want to play 15 years in the NBA,” Green said, via ClutchPoints on Twitter. “… I do want to be here. As far as the probability goes, I can’t necessarily give you that because it’s not up to me.”

Draymond Green is currently in his 11th season in the league, which means that based on his statement above, he appears to be interested in signing a three-year extension that will end in 2027. Whether or not the Warriors give him what he wants, however, is an altogether different matter.

To be honest, though, it’s hard to imagine Green walking away from a guaranteed $27.6 million with the Dubs next season. It isn’t likely that he’s going to get a similar contract offer from an opposing team, which means that he’s probably going to remain in The Bay for at least one more season. What happens beyond next year, however, remains to be seen.