Draymond Green expects his right ankle to be sore on Sunday, but no amount of pain will stop him from playing. The Golden State Warriors vet made that abundantly clear following their win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Green rolled his ankle early in the third quarter of the showdown against the Bucks after accidentally stepping on Jrue Holiday’s foot in transition. Dray hobbled off the floor and headed to the locker room, though he was able to return and help the Warriors take the 125-116 win in OT.

While Green was able to finish the game, Steve Kerr admitted he’s a “little worried” about the forward’s injury since he expects it to be really painful in the upcoming days. The 33-year-old is well aware of that, but he emphasized that he won’t let it prevent him from suiting up, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The Warriors play the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

Draymond Green expects his sprained right ankle to be sore tomorrow but said he "100 percent" expects to play on Monday against the Suns. Said they aren't in position to selectively rest. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 12, 2023

The Warriors need every win they can get as they try to get a Top 6 seed in the West. The meeting with the Suns will be crucial, especially since Phoenix is among the top dogs in the conference. Not only will a win give the Dubs some much-needed cushion over the other playoff chasers, but beating one of the title favorites should also provide them with some momentum heading to the final stretch of the regular season.

Here’s to hoping that Green’s injury won’t be as bothersome as the Dubs expect, but whatever the case may be, it doesn’t seem like Green will let the team sideline him anyway.