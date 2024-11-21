The Golden State Warriors have been rolling this season and have the best record in the Western Conference. One of the reasons for the improved play this season is limiting the turnovers, an area where they've struggled in the Stephen Curry era. Draymond Green has been conscious of limiting his turnovers, and he mentioned that head coach Steve Kerr had a private film session with him.

“Steve has been on me, and Steph is crazy about turnovers. He had a whole film session with me today…It was great for me to see,” Green said.

“One area I've tried to cut the turnovers back is the risky full-court stuff. Steph and I have been talking a lot about that,” Green continued. “For him to show me the halfcourt stuff and when I'm getting sped up, I felt one where I got sped up today, and I almost turned it over, but I didn't, but then I felt four or five of them where he showed me the clips and the same thing happened that I was trying to capitalize on.”

With the Warriors being able to cut down on their mistakes, it's helped the offense flow better and allowed them to create a lot of points. The two players with the ball in their hands the most are Green and Curry, so with everything revolving around them, it helps that they're limiting their turnovers.

Draymond Green sends message to Warriors' haters

Before the season started, many were wondering what the Warriors would look like after Klay Thompson left and they didn't get a third star to replace him. It seems like all is well now, and the Warriors are playing some of the best basketball in the league. Draymond Green recently sent a message to the haters who didn't believe in them when the season started.

“We don't pay a lot of attention,” Green said. “The same people that counted us out, saying a jump shooting team would never win, that the first one was luck, then we won the second and it was like oh, had to go get KD to do that then you win the third one, then it's because they got KD then you go and get the fourth one and then they done. You just kinda learn that most people who talk basketball just don't know basketball. There's just so many naysayers all the time. The same idiots that been saying all of this since 2015.”

If the Warriors keep this level of play going, they could find themselves back competing for their fifth championship at the end of the season.