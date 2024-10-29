Lauri Markkanen might have been celebrating alongside Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors, who were cruising to a 41-point road win over the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center. This scenario could have been reality had Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. succeeded in trade discussions with Utah.

In the offseason, Dunleavy sought to bolster Stephen Curry and Draymond Green's pursuit of another championship by exploring deals with the Jazz for Markkanen and with the Los Angeles Clippers for Paul George. Ideally, the Warriors would have welcomed both, though securing either was a tall order, as both Utah and Los Angeles expected a solid return on their assets.

Draymond Green not liking the potential Lauri Markkanen trade

“That could have been trash, by the way,” Green said while speaking with ESPN earlier in the month. “Markkanen coming here, we don't know. We have never seen it. So there was no thought of what could have been because we don't know what that look like.”

Dunleavy wasn’t ready to part with the Warriors’ young prospects and valuable picks for a single star unless it was a transformative player who could instantly propel Golden State to the edge of a fifth title within 11 seasons.

In trade discussions for Markkanen, the Jazz reportedly aimed to secure rising guard Brandin Podziemski from the Warriors, a request that ultimately caused Golden State to pull back from negotiations.

George chose to opt out of his contract and secured a four-year, $212 million max deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. Meanwhile, Markkanen agreed to a five-year, $238 million renegotiated extension with the Jazz, strategically signing on the exact day that rendered him ineligible for trade this season.

With George heading to the Sixers, Golden State's hesitance around a Markkanen trade grew. The sense was that Markkanen wouldn’t elevate the Warriors' ceiling enough to justify the hefty price tag. At 27, he still hasn’t fully established himself as a superstar

The Warriors 12-man rotation

The Warriors have opened the season with a solid 2-1 record, and head coach Steve Kerr has been experimenting with a broad 12-man rotation.

While it allows for flexibility, such an extensive rotation is likely unsustainable for a team focused on a deep playoff run. Consolidating some of this depth in exchange for an experienced veteran could strengthen Golden State’s roster as the season progresses.

For now, Green and his teammates have a chance to prove the strength of the current roster before general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. considers any significant changes.

That depth will face a challenge on Tuesday as the Warriors square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (10 p.m. ET, TNT) without Curry (left ankle peroneal strain) and De'Anthony Melton (back), both sidelined for at least the next two games.

In the first three games, Buddy Hield has demonstrated his ability to fill the perimeter gap left by Klay Thompson. The Warriors appreciate Melton's versatility and Anderson's basketball IQ. They believe these seasoned players can effectively integrate with young talents like Jonathan Kuminga, Podziemski, and Moses Moody, while complementing the skills of veterans Curry, Green, and Andrew Wiggins.