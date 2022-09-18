The Lob City era of the Los Angeles Clippers was one of the most celebrated teams in franchise history. Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and the rest of the squad found considerable success as a group. However, if you ask Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, he believes that that team had more style than substance.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Checc’n In Podcast With Big U, Green got brutally honest about not really buying in on the Lob City hype (via Joey Linn of The Wichita Eagle):

“Everyone at that time was talking about how the Clippers was the next young team up, and we ain’t believe that,” Draymond said.

Green did acknowledge Blake Griffin’s immense talent and how he played at an MVP level alongside CP3 and the Clippers’ outstanding roster. However, regardless of the same, Green admits that the Warriors saw them as nothing more than “front-runners:”

“We felt like, ya’ll think these are the next young guys up? We felt like these guys are front-runners,” he said. “That’s how we felt. When we beat them, they’re bickering at each other… When they’re winning, it’s Lob City, it’s all of this stuff, but when they’re losing, they’re bickering and stuff. They ain’t really tight like that, they’re front-runners. That’s what we believed.”

That’s rough. Then again, Draymond Green isn’t completely wrong. In spite of the amazing talent of that group, the Lob City Clippers never made it out of the second round in the playoffs. They eventually broke up, with nothing much to show for it. Green’s Warriors, on the other hand — pretty much the same team the Clippers went up against may years ago — have just one their fourth NBA championship in the past eight years.