Draymond Green didn't mention Jordan Poole by name, but his comments about the Warriors' improved chemistry say it all.

The Golden State Warriors moved to 4-1 on the season after a 102-101 win over the Sacramento Kings, and Draymond Green recently came out and talked about the team chemistry this season in comparison to last, which will make many question if he is taking subtle shots at Jordan Poole.

“Last year we had an awful team as far as chemistry goes,” Draymond Green said, via Kendra Andrews of ESPN. “It was hard to come to work. Not fun. So this year you see the joy on guys' faces when they come into the building. You got guys staying over two to three hours just talking. Getting two to three hours early just to be here. You start to see that, and you're like, ‘OK, this is a group that likes to be together.'”

The Warriors trade Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards, while bringing in Chris Paul, who was once a nemesis of the Warriors back when he was a member of the Houston Rockets. Green went on to further explain the difference between the culture of the locker room this season compared to last.

“You can see the adults in the room, the professionals in the room, the steady forces in the room. It's paying off,” Green said, via Andrews. “Look at our second unit. At times they've played better than our first unit. … I always tell guys you win championships six through 10, not one through five.”

The Warriors have gotten off to a start that gives Green and fans hope that they can contend for another NBA title.