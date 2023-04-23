Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Draymond Green was forced to miss the Golden State Warriors Game 3 game against the Sacramento Kings. Back on the floor for the Warriors in Game 4, Green doesn’t seem to have learned his lesson.

Green was going back and forth with Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox. Even after that foul both men kept going after each other in an intense NBA Playoffs showdown.

De’Aaron Fox and Draymond Green chirping at each other 🍿 Both players were assessed technical fouls.pic.twitter.com/dtY0RT9l5r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2023

Both the Kings and Warriors are desperate for a series win. Golden State has been one of the premier teams in the NBA in recent years. They’re considered one of the favorites to win it all. A loss in the first round of the playoffs would be shocking.

The Kings haven’t been as heralded. Always viewed as the Warriors’ Bay Area ‘little bother,’ Sacramento has an opportunity to shake their title and prove they’re the real deal. Up 2-1 in the series, the Kings are in the driver’s seat.

Draymond Green has shown a knack for getting under player’s skin. If he can get in their head, perhaps it messes with their play on the court. He knows how important Fox is to the Kings. Green has no problem jawing with him and taking his focus off the win.

In terms of focus, Green has been the biggest story line of the Warriors-Kings series. His suspension in Game 3 came after kicking Domantas Sabonis and chirping the fans. Even being handed punishment, Green isn’t going to stop instigating.

With the Warriors on the back foot, Green will do anything to hype his team up and rattle the Kings. A technical foul isn’t anything new to him.