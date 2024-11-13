Life without Klay Thompson has started well for the Golden State Warriors, as they're 8-2 heading into their NBA Cup matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The contest will mark Thompson's first game in Golden State since departing to the Mavericks in free agency this past offseason, and Draymond Green is excited.

Green sounded off about Thompson's return, via the NBA's social media.

“Yeah, yeah. It's the NBA Cup, we need to win this,” Green said. “Big night. Klay coming back, real big night.”

Thompson won four championships alongside Green and his fellow “Splash Brother” Steph Curry on the Warriors, revolutionizing the game with pinpoint three-point shooting. The five-time All-Star decided to take on a new challenge, though, after Golden State finished 10th in the Western Conference last season.

Klay Thompson is indifferent about his Warriors visit

Thompson also commented about what the occasion means to him, via The Dallas Morning News's Mike Curtis.

“It'll be good to see people that you grinded with obviously, but to me, it's just another regular season game in November,” the 34-year-old said. “Obviously, there's bigger implications with the NBA Cup, so that's what's on my mind is to win that, because I haven't been a part of it yet, I know it's young, but it would be fun to play for that title.”

While Thompson forged his legacy in the Bay Area, he doesn't seem interested in driving down memory lane, at least in public. The sharpshooter has a chance to win his fifth ring with a Mavericks team that made the NBA Finals last year, and Tuesday's matchup is simply a pit stop along the way.

Thompson is averaging 13.8 points on 41.8% shooting with 3.7 rebounds and two assists across 30.1 minutes per game alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Washington State alum could stand to improve on his three-point shooting, though, as his 35.4% clip from beyond the arc is nearly 6% lower than his career average.