The Dallas Mavericks are on the road to take on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Warriors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Mavericks-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Warriors Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +122

Golden State Warriors: -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Dallas is not playing their best basketball right now, but it is not because of their offense. The Mavericks are scoring 114.1 points per game on the season. However, in their last five games, Dallas has put up 117.4 points per game. They are scoring a little better lately, and they have to keep that going in this game. Between Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks will always have a good chance to put up some points.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 53.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 2.9 steals, and just 4.7 turnovers per game. When both these players are on, the Mavericks are extremely hard to beat. In order to beat the Warriors, both Doncic and Irving will have to be at their best. If they can have a game similar to their combined averages, the Mavericks will be able to win this game.

Dallas has lost their last two games, but I would not look into that too much. The Mavericks lost by two against the Denver Nuggets, and just one point against the Phoenix Suns. Dallas is playing good basketball, the ball is just not rolling their way at the moment. If the Mavericks can be a little better down the stretch, and have a couple more things go their way, they will be able to win this game.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors may not have Klay Thompson, but they are still shooting lights out. Golden State is second in the NBA with 121.3 points per game, and sixth in the NBA with a 47.8 field goal percentage. Steph Curry is, of course, the leader on the team. He makes 3.9 threes, scores 22.0 points, and dishes 6.3 assists per game. Along with that, Curry shoots just under 50 percent from the field, and 43.5 percent from three. If Curry plays well, the Warriors will be able to win this game.

One player that needs to be mentioned is Buddy Hield. Hield is the second-leading scorer on the Warriors, and he comes off the bench. On the season, Hield is shooting almost 50 percent from beyond the arc, and he makes more threes per game than Steph Curry. He is the spark the Warriors need, and he has to continue to be that against the Mavericks. If Hield gets hot on Tuesday, it will be a long night for Dallas.

The Warriors are obviously a great scoring team. However, their defense gets the job done, as well. Golden State allows the seventh-lowest points per game at 109.4 points. They also hold teams to the second-lowest field goal percentage and the lowest three-point percentage. Their ability to be handsy on defense, and close out on shooters is going to frustrate Dallas. If the Warriors continue to play solid defense, they are going to win this game.

Final Mavericks-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The way the Warriors are playing can not be ignored. Yes, Dallas is a good team, but the Warriors are better. I will take the Warriors to win this game straight up.

Final Mavericks-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors ML (-144)