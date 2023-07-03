Draymond Green and Steph Curry have won four NBA championships together in the past nine seasons — and Green credits his longtime Golden State Warriors teammate for his incredible work ethic and commitment to his craft.

Green joined the Podcast P with Paul George over the weekend, and was asked to give an example of Curry's dedication to the game.

“The change that I've watched him make as far as the weight room goes over the last three years or so, speaks to his work ethic and who he is,” Green explained. “Because if Steph doesn't get stronger post-2020, he's still Steph Curry, he's still shooting the p**s out of the ball, but him getting as strong as he got has actually changed his game, it's actually made him much more effective.”

"Him getting as strong as he got has actually changed his game… That man is in the weight room every single day…after shootaround, before the game, he doing a full lift after the game." Draymond Green on Steph Curry's work ethic (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/AfQY6jPSVq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 3, 2023

“You can't run him off his spot, you can't just bump him, and he's falling over, he's getting to where he wants to go,” Green continued.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“And so I think his dedication in the weight room…that man is in the weight room every single day. He in the weight room after shoot-around, he in the weight room before the game, he doing a full lift after the game. He in the weight room before practice. He in the weight room after practice. Every single day.”

Without a doubt, Steph Curry will go down as one of the greatest shooters of all time, as well as one of the game's best talents overall. He has been the heartbeat of the Warriors since he was drafted by the organization with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

After 14 seasons in Golden State, and four championships, the Warriors have belief that they can win it all again with Green back in the fold, and Klay Thompson still playing at a high level.

It's a treat for basketball fans across the world to have had the privilege to watch Curry throughout his career, and it is clear by the way the nine-time All-Star approaches every offseason that he is constantly looking to improve his game on the court.

At 35 years old, Steph Curry is still one of the best players in the NBA, and that distinction isn't likely to change for at least a few more seasons.