The Draymond Green situation during the 2023-24 campaign was a layered one that engendered constant debates about his character and possible anger issues. In its simplest form, however, the four-time champion's multiple suspensions for unsportsmanlike acts put the Golden State Warriors in a hole they were never truly able to dig themselves out of last season. So, the team desperately needs him to stay on the court if it is going to contend for another title.

That might not be up to the Dubs or Green, however. The defensive linchpin is dealing with a calf injury that is forcing him to miss his first game of the season in Tuesday's NBA Cup clash with the Denver Nuggets. Golden State is hoping he will quickly return to the court, but an upcoming appointment suggests there is at least some concern about his health.

“Draymond Green will get an MRI and testing tomorrow back in the Bay Area, per Steve Kerr,” Anthony Slater of The Athletic posted on X.

Warriors need a healthy Draymond Green to pose a genuine threat

While Green has been far from an angel during the first half of the season, as evidenced by his dirty foul on rookie Zach Edey in November, he remains a critical component of the team. The 2017 Defensive Player of the year and four-time All-Star is averaging 8.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 block per game. Maybe the most noticeable aspect of his game is his career-high 40.3 percent 3-point shooting, which improves upon a trend that started in 2023-24.

It is only natural for a 34-year-old who plays a highly physical brand of basketball to succumb to the injury bug on occasion, but the Warriors are extremely dependent on both Green and Stephen Curry. Pundits and fans alike constantly emphasize the need for others to step up, and although guys like Andrew Wiggins and Buddy Hield have played well, the two franchise pillars still set the tone.

Golden State (12-7) is trudging ahead without Green in Ball Arena before ideally receiving more information this weekend regarding his status. The Warriors have already clinched a spot in the knockout round of the NBA Cup, so they are just focused on ending a four-game losing streak versus Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets (10-8).