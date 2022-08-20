Draymond Green’s brutal reality on contract situation with Warriors, per NBA exec

Draymond Green is ready to listen to other offers in the 2023 offseason if the Golden State Warriors do not offer him his desired max contract. However, he might have trouble finding a team that would pay him the money he wants.

The veteran forward’s current contract is until the 2023-24 season, but the last year of that deal is a player option. That means he can opt out of the deal in 2023 and look at the open market for other opportunities. Green is reportedly asking a four-year max deal with the Warriors, but he wouldn’t have a problem going to free agency if they don’t do so.

Unfortunately, while he is considered one of the best defenders out there, Green could have some problems finding a new team. An NBA executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy that in order for a team to offer that much money to Draymond, they have to be sure of his fit with their roster.

“With Draymond, there are not a lot of teams out there that would give him the max. You can’t. He’s really got to fit your other personnel and the Warriors fit him really well, on both sides,” the unnamed exec shared.

For what it’s worth, the exec did say that Draymond Green should be able to keep up the same level of play in the next few years. The only concern is if he can be as impactful as he was with the Warriors should he choose to join another team.

“But what he does, he should be able to do that for them for most of another contract,” the exec furthered. “He will be 33 next summer, you can get two or three years out of him — it’s not like what he does is all about athleticism. As long as he can move on defense, keep playing at that level, keep picking you apart with his passing, he’ll play up to what they’re paying him.”

It remains to be seen what will happen to Green’s contract situation, but it is certainly worth keeping an eye on, especially with Stephen Curry himself expected to observe the situation as well.