Warriors hit with unfortunate Donte DiVincenzo injury update amid slump

Golden State Warriors fans will have to wait longer before they get a glimpse again of Donte DiVincenzo donning the team’s threads on the court. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, DiVincenzo will not see action until at least the end of Golden State’s upcoming three-game road trip, which begins Tuesday night in South Beach against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

“Donte DiVincenzo remains out through the Warriors’ road trip this week, team announces. At least three more missed games. He’s back in the Bay Area rehabbing a hamstring strain.”

Donte DiVincenzo has played just three games so far this season with the Warriors, as a hamstring injury, he suffered in a win over the Sacramento Kings at home on Oct. 23. DiVincenzo’s absence has paved the way for the Warriors to sign Ty Jerome to a two-way deal and get Moses Moody some extra playing time. In the three games he’s played so far this season with Golden State, Donte DiVincenzo has averaged just 5.0 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 14.0 minutes per game.

While he’s not expected to play a major role with the Warriors, he can be a productive source of bench points behind Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins. DiVincenzo arrived in the Bay Area last July after signing a two-year deal with the Warriors worth $9.23 million.

Before agreeing to a contract with the Warriors, Donte DiVincenzo played for the Milwaukee Bucks from 2019 to 2022 when he was shipped to the Sacramento Kings as part of a complex four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Clippers.