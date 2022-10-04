The Golden State Warriors lost a handful of players in the offseason following what was a truly epic title run in 2021-22. They did add a few new faces into the mix for their upcoming title defense, though, and one of them happens to be one-time NBA champ Donte DiVincenzo.

Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala had nothing but high praise for his new teammate. Iggy, however, had a rather unique way of describing how much DiVincenzo has impressed him since the 6-foot-4 shooting guard’s arrival in Golden State (via Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic):

“He’s really good. I have this funny thing with White players,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Yo, it ain’t too many of y’all that are really good.’ But he’s good. I’m like, ‘You’re one of the White guys that actually belong at a high level.’ It’s White guys that belong, but he’s really good.”

Donte DiVincenzo is not a star, but based on what Iguodala is saying here, it sounds like the 25-year-old guard is going to have a significant impact on the Warriors this coming season. In his own words, Iggy clearly believes that DiVincenzo is “White guy good.”

DiVincenzo started his career with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018 as the 17th overall pick in the draft. After spending the first three years of his career in Milwaukee, the Bucks traded him to the Sacramento Kings in the middle of last season. He entered free agency this summer, and he decided to take his talents to the Bay Area on a two-year, $9 million deal.