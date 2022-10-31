The Golden State Warriors still remain to be one of the heavy favorites to go all the way this season because of the fact that they have Stephen Curry on their roster. There’s much more to just Steph, though, with this team packed with elite talent that makes them formidable enough to defend their crown this year.

What makes the Dubs such a scary side too is the fact that they’re already built for the future. The organization had this exact notion in mind when they made critical decisions on the future of young studs James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors have decided to pick up the team options of all three players:

The Warriors are picking up the fourth year option on James Wiseman and the third year options on Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody before today’s deadline, I’m told.

ESPN’s Kendra Andrews tweeted out a similar report minutes later:

The Warriors are picking up James Wiseman’s fourth-year option, as well as Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody’s third-year options, sources confirmed to ESPN.

These developments do not come as a surprise at all. The Warriors were fully expected to pick up the options of all three players for next season, and it is likely that this trio will also be given extensions beyond 2023-24.

Along with Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, the trio of Wiseman, Kuminga, and Moody are expected to be part of the Warriors’ core in the post-Stephen Curry era. The sad reality is that Father Time is already catching up to the GOAT shooter, but the fact that the Dubs are already primed for the future makes this looming blow a little less painful.