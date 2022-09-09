Warriors sign former lottery pick for Stephen Curry-led backcourt

The Golden State Warriors are now rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. The defending champs recently added a new player for their backcourt as they look to provide more support for superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. This recent signing comes in the form of a former lottery pick from the 2018 NBA Draft.

As reported by the Warriors PR account on Twitter, Golden State has agreed to terms with 6-foot-4 shooting guard Jerome Robinson:

Warriors sign guard Jerome Robinson: pic.twitter.com/b2ZrChP5Vj — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 8, 2022

Robinson was out of the league last season. He signed with the Dubs’ NBA G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, in January this year, and it is clear that he’s made quite the impression on the organization.

Robinson, a Boston College alum, started off his career with the Los Angeles Clippers. LA selected him with their No. 14 pick back in 2018, and he played 33 games for the Clippers in his debut season. Robinson was then traded to the Washington Wizards in the middle of the 2019-20 campaign. He spent the next year and a half in D.C. before he was waived by the team in April of 2021.

At this point, it remains to be seen if Jerome Robinson will be able to crack head coach Steve Kerr’s rotation ahead of the new season. Depending on how he performs in training camp, the 25-year-old could end up carving a role for himself on the squad.

Robinson holds career averages of 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 113 games played.