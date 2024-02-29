Once NBA free agency comes around in the offseason, one of the potential top players on the market is Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson. Thompson has been able to sign a contract extension with the Warriors but so far the two sides have failed to reach an agreement. If Thompson becomes a free agent, he will likely have no shortage of suitors.
Count former NBA player Channing Frye as one who believes Thompson has played his last season in a Warriors jersey. On a recent appearance on FanDuel's ‘Run It Back,' Frye explained why he believes Thompson will be playing for a new team come the 2024-25 season.
“I know a lot of teams that are gonna pay him crazy. I think it's up to him,” Frye said. “I do think this is his last year. I think there is a team that is going to pay him crazy just to not be on the Warriors anymore. Obviously the Warriors got to make decisions, I think they're gonna go younger now. I think this is kind of their last full run. If Klay doesn't have a crazy playoff run, I can see somebody else saying, we'll start you, you got 35-40 minutes a night on a good playoff team, I can see somebody throwing some money at him.”
Klay Thompson and the Warriors do not have a deadline to sign a contract extension, but it's looking increasingly likely he'll hit free agency this offseason.
There's no question his production has slipped, but Thompson can still be a valuable contributor. This season he's been averaging 17.2 points per game, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists with splits of 42.1 percent shooting from the field, 37.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 92.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.