The Gils Arena podcast has become a place where a lot of hilarious takes are born, and the most recent one came from Brandon Jennings. In their latest episode, a conversation was had about current Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and former NBA player Bonzi Wells. Jennings went on to say that Wells is better than Green, and he stood firm on his take as well.

“I know for sure Bonzi is better,” Jennings said.

NBA fans on X, formerly Twitter, immediately came for Jennings once they heard what he said, but some also defended his take as well.

“Brandon Jennings takes are so bad that they’re even disrespectful to read,” one user said.

“Don't disrespect dray like that. Bjennings be speaking like he's better than dray lmao,” another user said.

“Brandon Jennings also thought Paolo and Aaron Gordon were the same type of player,” another user said.

Though Jennings received a lot of backlash for his take, there were also some people who agreed with his statement.

Draymond, Green Bonzi Wells debate lights up social media

Thanks to Brandon Jennings many people are debating on who was the better player between Draymond Green and Bonzi Wells.

“Bonzi is not better than Green, maybe offensively,” one user said. “Green is a better defender and facilitator. Bonzi wasn't great, but he was a good/solid player. He was also lazy and a headcase which is why he was outta the NBA by age 30…”

Green is a four-time NBA champion and has numerous All-NBA and All-Defensive selections in his career. On the other hand, Wells didn't have any individual accomplishments during his career, but he was able to average over 10 points a game while he played in the NBA.

Wells had a great collegiate career at Ball State, as he holds the record for most points and steals in Mid-American Conference history. He was then selected by the Detroit Pistons with the 11th pick in the 1998 NBA Draft but was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.

In his first two seasons, Wells struggled to find consistent minutes, but it was in his third season that he had a breakout year, scoring 17 points and grabbing six rebounds per game.

Green was selected in the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, and at first, he wasn't seeing consistent minutes. It wasn't until Stever Kerr became the head coach that Green began to blossom in his role for the Warriors, becoming the heart of the team and doing all of the dirty work. He may not have the scoring numbers that Wells had, but his defense and his impact on a winning team prove that he could possibly be a Hall of Famer one day when he's done playing.