The Warriors' schedule has been finalized.

The NBA has released the Golden State Warriors' updated schedule for 2023-24 after two previous games were postponed due to the sudden, tragic passing of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.

Golden State's originally scheduled road game against the Utah Jazz for January 17th has been moved to February 15th at 6:00 p.m. (PT). The Warriors also had a January 19th home matchup with the Dallas Mavericks postponed; that game will now take place on April 2nd, tipping off at 7:00 p.m. (PT) from Chase Center. Those teams were originally supposed to meet in Dallas on April 2nd, a game that will now take place on April 5th at 5:30 p.m. (PT). Finally, the Mavericks' home matchup with the Atlanta Hawks initially scheduled for April 5th has been moved up one day for a 5:30 p.m. (PT) tipoff.

The following has been released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/N0QvmGPt2p — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 26, 2024

Milojevic, 46, suffered a heart attack while dining with a contingent of Warriors players, coaches and staffers in Salt Lake City on January 16th. His death was made public the following morning. The league quickly postponed Golden State's planned meeting with Utah for January 17th, later postponing its game against Dallas originally slated to come 48 hours later.

The Warriors conducted an emotional tribute to Milojevic before their Wednesday's win over the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center, their first game in nine days. Steve Kerr addressed the Chase Center crowd at halfcourt prior to tipoff, memorializing Milojevic in touching fashion.

“The world lost a beautiful soul last week. ‘Deki' was a wonderful friend, a hell of a basketball coach, a beautiful man, and most importantly, a beautiful grandson, son, husband, and father,” he said. “The mark that he's left on our organization over the last three years….his joy was ever-present.”

The Serbian basketball legend and beloved assistant coach is survived by his wife, Natasa, and their children, Masa and Nikola.