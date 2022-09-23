Warriors sign sharpshooter then waive him in less than 24 hours

Dusty Hannahs. If you aren’t familiar with this name and if it’s the first time you’ve heard of this player, then you are definitely not alone. All that’s about to change, however, now that he’s joined the Golden State Warriors.

Oh, wait. Not really. Apparently, his rather bizarre stint with the Warriors lasted no more than 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Golden State announced the signing of the 6-foot-3 shooting guard to their training camp roster:

It didn’t even take a full day before the Warriors then decided to waive the 29-year-old, whose only previous NBA experience comes in the form of four games for the Memphis Grizzlies between 2019 and 2020.

As it turns out, however, there is some method to this madness. As pointed out by Madeline Kenney of the Bay Area News Group, the Warriors actually have a plan in place:

That explains it. The Warriors are still keeping an open spot on their roster for Andre Iguodala, who is currently still mulling over his future with the team. There have been rumors about the former Finals MVP calling it a career, but at this point, Iguodala has not made a decision just yet. Golden State is clearly open to the prospect of Iggy returning for another year, and this recent move is a clear indication of this notion.