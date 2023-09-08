The Golden State Warriors will be led by Splash Brothers Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry again in 2023-2024. Steve Kerr's Warriors are one of the top shooting teams in the NBA and show little sign of slowing, even with Jordan Poole now in Washington.

Curry and his wife Ayesha have been busy this offseason pledging tens of millions in charity money to schools. His backcourt mate Thompson made a bold ring number five declaration to fans in China.

Curry averaged 29.4 points, over 6 rebounds and over 6 assists for the Warriors last season. It was his highest scoring total since 2020-2021 and his third-highest scoring total in career history, showing that he's still one of the best players in the NBA in his 30s.

Curry is now 35 years old and won't be 36 until March of 2024. He spoke recently about a subtle signature move that he has previously done on his shots. Curry had a hilarious three-word response when asked why he's no longer doing it; in this case, hopping on his shots.

“I'm getting old,” Curry said in response to the question from Slam Magazine.

“It’s just, uh…efficient, efficient movement. So, I think that’s really the best way to explain it. When you create space or however you’re doing it, the last thing you want to do is give up that space by unnecessary movements,” the former Davidson college star turned worldwide basketball icon and legend of the NBA explained.

“So maybe just getting a little bit more efficient with getting off the ground quicker. You get deeper into your career, you’re not going to be as explosive as you once were. Even for me to say explosive, I’m not above the rim, but there’s an explosiveness in terms of short movements, quick change of pace, change of direction, all that type of stuff so, just being as efficient as possible.”