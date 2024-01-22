The Warriors surely love Coach Dejan Milojevic.

The Golden State Warriors are always a franchise that remembers. Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr's squad are preparing to face the Atlanta Hawks. More than keeping their schemes and rotations in mind, one person remains in their mind. He goes by the name of Dejan Milojevic and it looks like this team will continue to honor him after his untimely passing.

A black shirt with the words, “BRATE,” will be worn by the Warriors organization in their preparation for the Hawks game, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN. The word means brother in Serbian and it also has the letters, “DM,” which are the initials that stand for Dejan Milojevic. All of which is to immortalize their late assistant coach.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr could only describe the death as, “heartbreaking and devastating.” He also added that it was the saddest thing that he has ever been part of in the association. Moreover, the head honcho further stressed how the Warriors needed the break. This is why their games against the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks were postponed. They felt like no one in the organization could have come out and delivered after seeing the assistant coach suffer.

Coach Milojevic suffered a heart attack during the Warriors' team dinner. He would still make it to the hospital and get treated. However, he would would die the next morning. Great players like Luka Doncic and Bogdan Bogdanovic among others have expressed their thoughts on the unfortunate event that the Warriors organization had to go through.

He was one of the huge minds behind Stephen Curry and the Warriors' 2022 championship run.