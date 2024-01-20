The Warriors center took to social media to honor the Warriors late assistant coach.

The Golden State Warriors and the NBA world in general were hit hard this past week with the passing of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. Milojevic suffered a heart attack while out with team staff and players on Tuesday and was pronounced dead the following morning. By all accounts, Milojevic was a positive influence in the lives of many around the NBA. Tributes on social media and in public have been pouring in all week with Warriors center Kevon Looney the latest to do so.

On social media, Kevon Looney described the late Warriors assistant coach as a ‘coach, teacher and brother.' Looney wrote: “I couldn't have asked for a better coach, teacher and brother the last few years. It was a blessing to meet and learn from you. The knowledge and wisdom you gave me will be passed on and your legacy always remembered, R.I.P Dejan.

Looney also posted several images of himself with Dejan Milojevic including one following the Warriors 2022 championship celebration in the locker room. Milojevic has been credited as being instrumental to working with the team's frontcourt players including Looney.

Milojevic joined the Warriors staff as an assistant coach ahead of the 2021-22 season. Looney put up career numbers in rebounding following Milojevic's hire. The past three seasons, Looney has averaged 7.9 rebounds while averaging 3.6 his first six years in the NBA.

The Warriors and the NBA had agreed to postpone the Warriors last two games against the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks as the team continues to morn the loss of Milojevic.