James Wiseman update after Summer League return will excite Warriors fans

A lot will be riding for James Wiseman this coming season. Now entering his third year in the NBA, the highly-touted big man has yet to really live up to his potential as the Dubs’ No. 2 overall pick from the 2020 NBA Draft. Things could be much different for him this coming year, though.

Wiseman sat out the entirety of last season rehabbing a knee injury. He made his return in the recently-concluded Las Vegas Summer League, and at this point, it seems like there’s a lot to be excited about for this young man. According to a report by Warriors reporter C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle, Wiseman is making significant progress this summer:

Wiseman is aware of the areas of his game that need improvement and is “really starting to make some headway” this offseason following his debut at Las Vegas summer league. Though the Warriors still don’t know what kind of production to expect from the 21-year-old center, or which lineup combinations in which he fits best, they remain confident that he’s on track to reach his potential.

As a rookie, Wiseman averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per contest. He played just 39 games that year, though, before suffering a season-ending injury that cost him the next year and a half.

The good news for the Warriors is that James Wiseman has now fully recovered from the torn meniscus on his right knee. At this point, it does seem like Dubs fans will finally get a taste of what he can bring to the table for the team.

Golden State will have a target on their back all season long as they attempt to defend their title, and they can surely use all the help they can get.