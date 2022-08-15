Stephen Curry has established himself as the greatest shooter in he history of the NBA and one of the best players to ever play basketball. However, according to Jeremy Lin, their head coach when he was still with the Dubs didn’t even believe in Steph.

Before the legend of Linsanity began in New York, Lin spent his early years in the NBA with the Warriors. The Dubs signed him as an undrafted rookie in 2010, during which he teamed up with a then sophomore guard in Curry.

It was at that time when Lin saw how Curry was harshly treated by their head coach Keith Smart. Instead of wavering, though, Steph worked harder and never lost belief in himself. With that, Lin was not surprised to see Steph become the great player that he is now.

“I was with him my rookie year. The coach that we had didn’t believe that much in Steph and would bench him a lot, get on him, yell at him a lot, was just really tough on him,” Lin shared in an interview with Sky Sports.

“It almost became normal that every fourth quarter, he would get benched for a certain stretch. I felt that would shake any player to some degree and even though his confidence would kind of waver a little bit – because of the way that he was being coached – he had a deep, deep, very strong belief that he was a great player and that he would become a great player, and that the way things were going at that time was not how they were always going to go.”

Jeremy Lin also shared how Stephen Curry has always hold himself to a high standard, even on defense which is not his specialty. He recalled how he used to attack Steph during Warriors practice and how the sharpshooter would be upset at himself. It was no offense to Lin, as it is Curry simply putting higher expectations on himself.

Perhaps that experience Curry had early in his career pushed him to be a better player. Nonetheless, credit should be given to Curry alone for not letting it shake his confidence. Now, we are enjoying one of the most revolutionary and transformative players to ever suit up in the NBA.