Jonathan Kuminga just keeps trending up and up.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors returned to basketball in roaring fashion Wednesday night, honoring the late Dejan Milojevic with a 134-112 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. A whopping seven players scored in double-figures for the Dubs, who shot 56.5% overall and went 16-of-33 from beyond the arc in one of their most dominant offensive performances of the season.

Jonathan Kuminga was the best player on the floor at Chase Center, wreaking havoc on both ends with his rare physical tools and a sense of pointed yet controlled aggression that hunts at future stardom. The 21-year-old will get the most plaudits for his offensive exploits, though, and it's not hard to see why.

Scoring on post-ups, drives, duck-ins, pull-ups and run-outs, Kuminga dropped 25 points on the Hawks while going a perfect 11-of-11 from the field—tying a franchise record for the most makes without a miss set by Hall-of-Famer Chris Mullin in 1990. Kuminga had the chance to break Mullin's mark, too, but Steve Kerr waived the white flag with 2:54 left in the fourth quarter, his team up 130-110.

Making Jonathan Kuminga's night especially impressive? Many of his buckets came at the expense of Atlanta forward Jalen Johnson, another budding star who shares many of Kuminga's enviable athletic traits. He was too quick, fast, strong and crafty for Johnson from the moment he entered the game, though, arguably the season's most forceful reminder of Kuminga's sky-high ceiling.

“JK was tremendous,” Steve Kerr said after the game. “Just really attacking the rim, that's where we want him. We want him in the paint because you can't stop him in there, he's so powerful and athletic. 11-for-11, I'm guessing eight or nine of those buckets were in the paint. I thought he was fantastic. Nine boards, and was just so under control. Just thrilled with JK’s progression, how much he’s maturing and understanding what’s going on. It’s beautiful to watch.”