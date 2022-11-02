The Golden State Warriors suffered their third straight loss on Tuesday after falling to the Miami Heat, 116-109. Jordan Poole had a miserable game in this one, which also involved three controversial travelling calls on the 6-foot-4 guard.

Early in the fourth quarter, Poole got whistled for his third palming violation, and it was clear that the Warriors stud did not appreciate the call from the game official. As he was jogging back to the opposite end of the floor, Poole could not help but hilariously mock the referee (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

Jordan Poole's reaction after being called for his third travel of the night 😂😅 pic.twitter.com/DHMudM7Quh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 2, 2022

I’m not sure if the official saw Poole’s antics here because if they did then it’s possible that Poole would have been whistled for a technical foul.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also spoke about the rather contentious calls, saying that he was shocked by the fact that the officials seemed to have clamped down on Poole’s violations.

Poole finished the loss with just nine points on 3-of-10 shooting. He made just one out of his seven attempts from deep, while also going 2-of-4 from he charity stripe. The 23-year-old logged two rebounds and two assists, but he also did commit five turnovers during the game.

Poole’s poor play contributed to the Warriors loss, which involved a fourth-quarter collapse that saw them outscored by the Heat, 30-15. That’s now back-to-back-to-back defeats by a Warriors side that is clearly struggling of late.

Now at 3-5, the Dubs get a chance to get back to winning ways with what should be a winnable contest against the Orlando Magic on Thursday.