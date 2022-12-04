By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Jordan Poole is feeling fancy this Saturday night in a home game against the visiting Houston Rockets. The Golden State Warriors guard brought plenty of sauce with him to Chase Center and he’s been spreading the good stuff in his game, as he is seemingly having more fun than usual toying with the defense.

Here’s Jordan Poole ( starting in lieu of Klay Thompson) dropping a no-look dime to Jonathan Kuminga that can make Stephen Curry, Jason Kidd, and Jason Williams blush.

One of Jordan Poole's more creative assists this season. Draws the big with jumpstop and pump, shovels it to Kuminga for a dunk as he's turned the other direction. pic.twitter.com/3MUTwduwCw — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 4, 2022

Jordan Poole showed no respect for Garrison Mathews’s defense, easily blowing by the Rockets guard off the dribble which caused the rest of Houston’s players to collapse on him once he got to the pain. A perfectly timed fake put Usman Garuba up in the air, signaling the right time for Jonathan Kuminga to cut to the basket. All there was left to do for Jordan Poole was to unleash that sick no-look pass for an easy Warriors basket. There are no style points in the NBA, but in a world that has them, that’s probably worth at least 20 points.

The Warriors don’t need those 20 points it seems, though, versus the Rockets, as they are very much ahead in the game, as of this writing.

Jordan Poole also nearly made another highlight assist, but the received missed the attempt.

When it comes to distributing the ball, Jordan Poole and the Warriors are arguably the best. They are No. 1 in the NBA entering Saturday with nearly 30 assists per game. Golden State is also leading the NBA in passes made per contest.