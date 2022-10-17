Jordan Poole’s new $140 million Warriors deal is not as big as it looks

Jordan Poole may have landed a four-year, $140 million extension with the Golden State Warriors, but it’s unlikely he’ll see every dollar of the deal he just agreed on.

As Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported, Poole is only guaranteed at least $123 million in the deal since the others come as incentives that he could only get by reaching certain goals. While the guaranteed money is nothing to scoff at, the remaining $17 million is equally huge as well.

Basically, on a per season basis, Poole will have to work hard for $4.25 million in bonuses. However, it is worth noting that only $1.25 million of that falls under the category of likely incentives. The other $3 million are considered unlikely incentives.

On the goals that fall under unlikely incentives, Poole will have to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year to get $1 million from each achievement. He’ll also get $500,000 each if he makes it to an All-NBA Team and All-Defensive Team.

While it’s not totally impossible for Jordan Poole to reach the set contract goals the Warriors have for him, it is safe to assume that he’s going to miss out on tens of millions of dollars over the course of his deal.

Poole probably wouldn’t mind it though, especially since he is only 23 years old and has a lot more big-money contracts to sign in the future if he keeps improving. It’s a great thing he’s also with the Warriors, a team that is not afraid to spend big to keep their top players.