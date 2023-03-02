Jordan Poole is currently dealing with a knee injury, but it doesn’t look like it will cost the Golden State Warriors guard his immaculate playing record this 2022-23 season.

According to the latest update from the Warriors, Poole is nursing a left knee contusion. However, he has been listed as probable for Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, meaning there’s a good chance that he’ll play rather than sit out, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Poole has yet to miss a game this campaign, though it definitely doesn’t seem that streak is in trouble considering his latest injury update.

While Jordan Poole is expected to suit up, however, Andrew Wiggins is set to miss his sixth straight game. The veteran swingman remains sidelined due to a family matter.

Of course as every Warriors fan know, Stephen Curry is still out as well while he recovers from the leg injury he suffered in February. He is said to be progressing well in his rehab, but he’s set to miss at least another week as he works his way back to full health.

Considering the Warriors’ absences, Jordan Poole’s presence is definitely crucial for the Dubs as they try to climb the West standings and keep their position. After some time below the sixth seed, Golden State is now up to fifth in the conference behind a three-game winning streak. The team cannot be complacent, though, as their lead against the seventh-seeded Dallas Mavericks is just half a game.