As Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors enter a new era, former Warriors guard Jordan Poole made a nostalgic social media post that's garnering attention. Poole posted over two dozen photos from the Warriors' 2022 champion season, including pictures of him alongside teammates such as Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, and Curry.

Poole's 24-hour Instagram story of still shots, which included a 50-second video clip worth of pictures, was posted to X, formerly Twitter.

“He was never meant to be on another team,” one fan wrote.

“I love to see him reminisce,” another added while one of many fans seemed to allude to Poole's physical altercation with Draymond Green.

“Only 2 players I liked on the Warriors hated each other,” the fan tweeted with a broken heart emoji.

The Warriors selected Poole with the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. He played four seasons with Golden State, including capturing his first championship in 2022. He averaged a career-best 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.7 rebounds the following season. Then, Poole, Patrick Baldwin, and Ryan Rollins were traded to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul in 2023.

Jordan Poole signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension with the Wizards. As Washington's offensive focal point, he averaged 17.4 points and 4.4 assists while shooting at a 41.3% clip, including 32.6% from deep. Perhaps Poole is using the photos as inspiration as he enters his second season with the Wizards.

Stephen Curry prepares for 16th season with Warriors

For the first time in 13 years, Stephen Curry will take the floor without sharing the backcourt with Klay Thompson, as the Warriors' Splash Brothers era ended over the offseason. Thompson signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks, which Curry agrees will be a challenge in 2024-25.

Curry will have to adjust to playing without Thompson. However, Steph advises fans not to rule the Warriors out of contention next season because of this, via People's Natasha Dye.

“I love the fact that people don't think we can keep the pace with some of the other teams that they're picking in the West,” Curry said. “And I just love that challenge of stepping into a training camp and being able to create your own success — that gets me going,”

“And obviously, coming off of this Olympic experience, I'm trying to channel that energy all year.”

Curry earned his first gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. Scoring an emphatic four 3-pointers in the final 2:43 of Team USA's 98-87 win against France, he finished the contest with 24 points, all of which came from behind the 3-point arc.

In preparation for 2024-25, Steph joined Boston Celtics champion Jaylen Brown and UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers in an offseason workout. Brown posted the video to his Instagram.

Last month, the 10-time All-Star and the Warriors agreed to a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension.